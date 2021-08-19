Centennial Celebration: Local veteran celebrates 100th birthday

HARLINGEN — Jim Larsen never imaged to live to be 100 years old, but he shared some wise advice.

“What to do to live that long? You live a good clean life; you work; and you are not afraid to get your hands dirty – and everything in moderation,” he said.

Jim celebrated his milestone birthday Wednesday with family from all over the country who came down to visit him in Harlingen.

Jim is originally from Long Island, New York, and is a World War II Veteran.

He has lived in several places in the United States. He lived in Victoria for a while and then moved to Colorado.

Over 40 years ago, he decided to move down to the Rio Grande Valley. Before moving to Harlingen, Jim lived in Port Isabel, where he built and owned an RV Park that is now managed by his son.

Jim met his wife Ann in Tennessee, when they attended the same college.

“She was my girlfriend back in 1943,” he said.

Jim attended college for a special program where he could improve his German and French, which he learned when he was serving in the Army.

“I went back to school and got my law license and finished law school,” he said.

Jim was a rancher and a lawyer simultaneously.

He attended Washington and Lee University, a private liberal arts university in Lexington, Virginia, which he said is the fourth oldest university in the country.

He has been to several countries in Europe and said if he could, he would live comfortably in Greece

But he enjoys living in Harlingen. He moved here 13 years ago.

“It is comfortable, and I don’t have to shovel snow. The uniform of the day is short pants and shirt,” he said.

Jim said he expected to live to 55 because his father’s side of the family died young and had heart problems.

“I was lucky. The good Lord blessed me,” he said.

Jim was an only child.

“My father said, ‘That’s enough,” he said.

His wife said she believes the happiness they have gained over the years has help them to live longer.

“I know it’s prolonged mine, and I am 96,” Anne said.

Jim continues to enjoy life, and his memories are vivid. He talks about them in detail.

As for the key ingredient to living a long life?

“Instead of having 10 beers, you have one,” he said.