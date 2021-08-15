UTRGV Unsung Hero

By AMANDA A. TAYLOR, Special to MyRGV.com

Tim Sears values any opportunity to contribute to the UTRGV community.

A UTeach Master Teacher at the Edinburg campus, and an associate professor of Practice in the Department of Biology, Sears is involved in everything from facilitating the RGV Regional Science and Engineering Fair to moderating the UTRGV Regional Science Bowl for local high school students. His passion for science runs through his veins.

Apart from the multiple hats he wears in the UTeach department and the College of Engineering and Computer Science, Sears also is an avid traveler who has visited 14 countries and 44 states — only six more states to go before he has seen the entire United States.

WHAT IS YOUR ROLE AT UTRGV?

Along with my UTeach colleagues at UTRGV, I help prepare secondary science and mathematics teachers. I enjoy teaching UTRGV undergraduate science and mathematics majors and observing them teach inquiry lessons at local partner schools (and virtually, during the past year). I am a Master Teacher and a Field Supervisor in our UTRGV UTeach Program. My service roles at UTRGV include serving as the fair director for the Rio Grande Valley Science and Engineering Fair, the campus liaison for the national AVID for Higher Education Teacher Preparation initiative, and a moderator for the Regional Science Bowl.

WITH THE SOCIAL CHANGES DUE TO COVID-19, DESCRIBE YOUR AVERAGE DAY IN THESE TIMES?

I co-taught synchronous online classes to undergraduate science and mathematics majors enrolled in our program’s Inquiry Approaches to Teaching and Apprentice Teaching courses. I scheduled their virtual teaching experiences, and really enjoyed observing their passion and improvement as they taught inquiry-based lessons online to peers. I offered virtual practice sessions before they taught, and I facilitated conversations with them about their teaching practices after they taught. For the upper-class students in our teacher education program, I provided virtual review sessions prior to their educator certification exams. Each week, I had the pleasure of observing virtual lessons taught by the clinical teachers I supervised during their full-day clinical teaching (student teaching) program at local schools. To promote and advance STEM in the Valley, I worked with a team of faculty, staff and community volunteers to organize and direct the Rio Grande Valley Regional Science and Engineering Fair – for the first time as a virtual event. I was inspired by the original research of our high school and middle school competitors from districts throughout the Valley.

WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST CHALLENGE MAINTAINING YOUR ROLE UNDER COVID-19?

The greatest challenge has been converting my face-to-face courses into effective online courses that provide opportunities for students to learn and practice effective inquiry teaching skills, as well as prepare them to become highly-skilled, inspiring educators.

IN WHAT WAYS ARE YOU HELPING YOUR DEPARTMENT MITIGATE THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS?

I have worked with our program leadership, faculty and staff to provide instructional, teaching, internship and student support opportunities through virtual environments to help reduce the spread of the virus.

DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE MEMORY, OR STORY, ABOUT YOUR TIME HERE?

As one of the founding faculty members of our program, I remember the first month we began presenting to and meeting with students who wanted to figure out if teaching science or math was right for them. I remember how excited we were to help design instructional aspects of the program and implement them to engage and promote inquiry teaching to our students.

WHAT IS YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH THE UTRGV COMMUNITY?

I value any opportunity to contribute to the many meaningful service opportunities in the UTRGV community. I enjoy facilitating the RGV Regional Science and Engineering fair with colleagues from the College of Engineering and Computer Science, the College of Sciences, and University Marketing and Communication; moderating at the UTRGV Regional Science Bowl for local high school students each year; connecting our students with internship opportunities on and off campus; interacting with other field supervisors through the Office of Educator Preparation & Accountability; and serving on UTeach committees.

WHAT ARE SOME ENCOURAGING WORDS YOU COULD SHARE WITH YOUR PEERS ABOUT COVID-19?

Look to your students for inspiration. Take advantage of professional development opportunities for effective online practices. And connect with your colleagues and students virtually when you can’t see them in person.