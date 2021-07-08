Making a difference: CASA volunteer enjoys 10 years caring for children

HARLINGEN — Iltze Dahlman, 54, has been a long-time volunteer, and she does not plan on stopping any time soon.

This year, she celebrated her 10th year volunteering at CASA, which is a Cameron and Willacy counties organization that focuses on foster care children.

“When I heard about the program and who they serve, it motivated me to know I could be a change or help to children who are orphans and have no parents,” Dahlman said.

“As a Christian, I believe we are called to do that. They are our responsibility,” she said.

Dahlman is originally from Ciudad Mante, Tamaulipas, but has been a resident of San Benito for at least 25 years.

Dahlman had the idea when she turned 50 years old to have parties for the CASA children in the county.

Before the pandemic, monthly parties were organized for children and invitations were sent to either their foster or biological families.

“They were awesome. Each child would sing happy birthday, and we would give them a gift and a meal each,” Dahlman said.

“I love celebrating birthdays. And I think God has given us life, and we should celebrate it. As a child, I always had the privilege to celebrate it, and I know children in foster care sometimes their birthday goes unnoticed,” she said.

Dahlman wanted to celebrate the CASA children instead of herself when she had her 50th birthday. She said she preferred to celebrate others that year.

Because of the pandemic, the last in-person party was in February 2020.

However, Dahlman gets a birthday wish list from the children and works with supervisors to get their gifts to their houses.

Dahlman remembers the first party she organized. There were seven siblings who had been placed in different homes. They had not seen each other until they gathered for the party.

“That was the answer to keep having those parties. Usually in foster families they don’t want to take all siblings, and they are separated. They were so happy to see their siblings,” she said.

Dahlman plans to continue volunteering because she said it makes her happy and allows her to give love, patience and wisdom to children.

“They don’t have someone to advocate for them. I love to know how they are doing in school and their placement, how their doctors’ appointments are going. Everyone can make a difference by being there for a child in their time of need,” she said.

Dahlman is also a mother and a grandmother. She has three children and two grandchildren. However, she is the only one in her family who volunteers. Dahlman visits CASA at least three times a week, and she does not plan on stopping.

“I could give to a child, but they have given so much to me. I have been able to understand humans in general better because of these children who suffer and go through trauma,” she said.

“I would like for people to find out what CASA is about, and maybe they can be volunteers and make a difference somehow for our foster children. We have so many that need us,” Dahlman said.