Texas A&M Forest Service offers scholarships for future foresters

More than $235,000 in scholarships will be available for Texas A&M Department of Ecology and Conservation Biology students on track to be foresters.

The funds for this scholarship have been provided from timber sales on the 630-acre John Henry Kirby State Forest, gifted to the Texas A&M Forest Service in 1929.

This scholarship will award $4,000 annually to freshmen and transfer students in the department, including enrolled Texas A&M Forest Service employees and interns.

“We wanted to create scholarships specifically for those studying forest resources, as well as for those who work and do internships at Texas A&M Forest Service,” said Al Davis, director of Texas A&M Forest Service. “This is to encourage undergraduate students to work for Texas A&M Forest Service and for current employees to pursue further education on the topic.”

Helping students find success in forestry

Katy Gonder, Ph.D., head of the Department of Ecology and Conservation Biology in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, said the scholarships supporting the education and training of the next generation of professionals enrolled in the department’s Forestry Resources Track are an investment in the future of forestry in Texas.

“These scholarships provide essential financial support while connecting Texas A&M students to our state’s rich history of forest management,” Gonder said. “The Forestry Resources Track prepares students to enter the profession as skilled foresters by combining classroom learning with hands-on experiences, fieldwork and internships with an organization like the Texas A&M Forest Service.”

Scholarships are awarded competitively using a standardized scoring system established by Texas A&M University, considering factors such as high school academic performance, leadership qualities, community service, special talents, first-generation college status, and academic achievements in challenging circumstances.

The first recipients of this scholarship are anticipated to be announced in spring 2025 and awarded for the fall 2025 semester. The scholarship will be awarded to recipients in two increments at the beginning of each semester.

“The scholarships will mean a great deal to students within our forestry program,” said Jeffrey W. Savell, Ph.D., vice chancellor and dean for Agriculture and Life Sciences. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to help them on their academic journey and to set them up for success as they enter a field where graduates can find great opportunities and fulfilling careers.”

More about the scholarship

Non-Texas A&M Forest Service affiliated students must complete the scholarship application in their admissions application.

The Kirby State Forest was gifted to Texas A&M Forest Service in 1929 by lumber baron John Henry Kirby. Since then, Texas A&M Forest Service foresters have managed the forest which is divided into 13 management stands.

As trees become larger, they require more nutrients, sunlight and water so the process of thinning continues throughout the life of the stand of trees. In most forests, thinning begins when trees reach 15 years. Thinning continues to be conducted in intervals of seven to 10 years.

“This scholarship exemplifies the value of leadership that we practice at Texas A&M Forest Service,” Davis said. “It is always a full circle moment to see the fruition of 100 years of forestry practices on our state forests invest in the natural resource pioneers of tomorrow.”