The start of the 2024-25 school year is rapidly approaching. In a little more than a month, children across the Rio Grande Valley will be returning to the classroom for another year of learning.

As they brace for the end of summer and prepare for the first day of school, children may feel anxious or stressed about fitting in, navigating schoolwork and being separated from their loved ones for a large part of their day.

But parents may be feeling the tension too.

Recognizing that school is vital to their children’s growth and development, parents may feel tremendous anxiety about helping ensure their kids realize their full potential, especially if their kids will be stepping into a classroom for the first time.

“It’s okay to feel nervous about your child spending less time at home and gaining new independence. Letting go can be difficult, but it’s a necessary process every parent must go through as their child grows up,” says Kim Davis, pediatric administrator, South Texas Health System Children’s. “Unfortunately, sometimes when a parent is anxious, it can cause the child to become anxious. So, it’s important to manage your own anxiety and take the necessary steps to help your children successfully transition from summer break to the classroom environment.”

So, to help parents prepare their children for a safe, healthy and happy start to the school year, South Texas Children’s offers the following advice for helping children prepare for the school year ahead:

Schedule a back-to-school checkup

A back-to-school checkup, or annual wellness exam, could be a child’s only visit with a doctor each year. During this visit, your child’s pediatrician will conduct a physical exam and discuss diet, exercise and any recommended health screenings. This appointment is crucial for recognizing and addressing physical, developmental or emotional concerns.

Talk about first-week butterflies

Reassure your child that being nervous is natural. Help your child cope with their jitters by letting them express their fears and sharing stories of your own first-day experiences as a child. Teach them to breathe deeply and slowly to calm their nerves. If they’re worried about who to sit with or talk to on the first day, help them plan a strategy and rehearse it so they’ll know what to do.

Take a campus tour

Before the first day of classes, take your child to visit the new school or classroom to help them feel comfortable. Since many kids get nervous about new situations, it can be helpful to show them the campus and give them the lay of the land before they head into a new situation.

Plan for safe travel to and from school

Whether they’ll be taking the bus, carpooling with friends or walking to school, make sure to practice any new routes and educate them on the rules associated with their mode of transportation.

Gather the supplies

Consult your school’s basic supplies list to make sure your child is ready for the first day with all the essentials.

Consider backpack safety

Choose an appropriate backpack for your use, preferably one with wide, padded should straps and a padded back; and organize your child’s backpack to use all compartments. Remember: your child’s backpack should never weigh more than 10-20% of your child’s body weight. Don’t forget to remind your child to always use both should straps to avoid muscle strain.

Develop a healthy sleep schedule

Getting enough sleep is critical for children to be successful in school. Insufficient sleep is linked with lower academic achievement and higher rates of absenteeism and tardiness. So, set a consistent bedtime for your child and stick to it every night. Start a week or two before the new school year starts to help them ease into the new routine.

Establish healthy eating habits

From a nutritious breakfast and healthy lunch to healthy snacks and healthier beverages like water during and after school, make sure to provide your child with healthy eating options.

Create a homework space and schedule

Find a space for your child to do homework and set it up with all the supplies they’ll need to complete their coursework. You can always have them read during the designated homework time now, so when school starts, they’re ready.

Don’t let the conversation end once school begins! Engaging in your child’s day-to-day routine once they start school helps establish the parent-school connection. Ask engaging questions like, “What questions did you ask today?”

By following those simple tips, you can help ease your child’s mind and set them up for the best start to the school year.

