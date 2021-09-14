Edinburg, DHR Health to give $100 gift cards at vaccine clinic this weekend 

The city of Edinburg is partnering with DHR Health to give residents $100 to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a special vaccine clinic scheduled for this weekend.

The city and DHR Health plan to get 8,000 residents vaccinated at its SPARC (Stimulus Program Aimed at Recovery from COVID-19) vaccine clinic.

Edinburg residents who receive their first, second or third dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday or Saturday at the special vaccine clinic will receive a $100 SPARC gift card.

The gift card is redeemable at more than 200 Edinburg SPARC 3.0 approved small businesses.

In order to receive the gift card, residents must be 12 years or older, have a photo or school ID, and their identification must match a current address within Edinburg city limits. Residents must also have a vaccine card if they are receiving their second or third dose of the vaccine.

Third doses of the vaccine are available for anyone with moderately to severely compromised immune systems.

The city also plans to distribute more $100 SPARC gift cards to individuals who are already fully vaccinated at a later date. More information can be found on the city’s Facebook page.

The clinic is scheduled for Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the DHR Health Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, located at 118 Paseo Del Prado Ave.