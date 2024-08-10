Local Topgolf joins Special Olympics for worldwide fundraiser

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Topgolf of Pharr will be one of 40 sites around the world hosting a first-ever golf competition in the Special Olympics. About 100 Special Olympians from Brownsville to Laredo will compete in the Unified Fore Joy Pro-Am on Sept. 27. The event will add golf to the 30 other sports that are already part of Special Olympics competitions held throughout the year.

“Our region will have 25 teams competing in this worldwide event,” said Lauro Garza, associate executive director of Special Olympics Texas South Region. “Special Olympics is part of a wider effort to engage special needs children, such as having extracurricular activities for them in schools. It’s all about creating inclusive spaces where these children feel welcome.”

The Unified Fore Joy Pro-Am was announced at an Aug. 1 kickoff event at Rio Bank in McAllen, which is one of the event’s sponsors.

Rio Bank CEO Ford Sasser shared his personal connection to Special Olympics.

“We have a trophy case at home filled with trophies and medals and ribbons because my daughter has competed in Special Olympics for years,”

Sasser said. “I believe in the mission of Special Olympics. It’s a very special thing and I applaud you all for being here.

McAllen Mayor Xavier Villalobos also helped kickoff the event, saying Special Olympics is an example of the city, school district, and private sector all working together for a special cause.

“Our community is gelling like never before,” Villalobos said. “Special Olympics is amazing. It makes me feel good, and I want to be a part of it. I thank you all for being a part of it, and for doing what you do.”

Sponsorships for the Unified Fore Joy Pro-Am are available from $50 to $2,500. To find out more, visit www.SOTX.org, or contact Shelby Everson by email at [email protected].