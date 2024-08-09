Annual Bubble Party to close summer series at Quinta Mazatlán

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As summer break draws to an end, Quinta Mazatlán invites the community to burst their own bubbles.

The center will host its traditional Bubble Party from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at 600 Sunset Drive in McAllen.

The popular event began in 2014, then titled “Bubble Concert in the Park,” and has drawn crowds as large as 600 people to the nature center. The program admission is $5 per person and tickets can be purchased at quintamazatlan.ticketleap.com.

“We are excited to close out the summer with a huge Bubble Party that will be fun for the whole family!” said Victoria Villarreal, venue coordinator for Quinta Mazatlán. “It will be a night of music, fun and lots of bubbles.”

The outdoor event is also set to include dancing, singing and more. Attendees may bring their own bubbles, or visit the center’s Bubble Hut. In addition, The Mix Academy will supply bubble blowing machines. Families are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

Thursday Night Live takes place Thursday evenings until the end of August and is sponsored by South Texas Health Systems Children’s.