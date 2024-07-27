MOSTHistory program to advise how to apply for a Texas Historical Marker

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

EDINBURG — Ever wanted to learn more about your family history but don’t know where to start?

Alicia Costello, a marker historian from the Texas Historical Commission, will conduct a 2-hour workshop on how to utilize resources starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Museum of South Texas History.

Participants will uncover the widely available resources everyday people can use to find out more about the past of their family, land and community. Hands-on and interactive learning will provide tangible skills in deed and public record research, institutional histories and community records. Costello will also share on how to turn these findings into a compelling story people will want to read repeatedly. This workshop has limited seating and pre-registration is required. Please register at www.mosthistory.org/events.

Costello has loved history and writing since she picked up her first “Little House on the Prairie” book at age eight. She graduated with a master’s degree in literature from the University of Houston – Clear Lake. After spending several years as English and Composition teacher, she joined the staff of the Texas Historical Commission in 2021 as a marker historian and moved her husband and two boys from Houston to Austin. In her free time, you can find her with a good book and knitting.

This program is made possible with support from the Carmen C. Guerra Endowment. Guerra was deeply committed to supporting educational opportunities in the Rio Grande Valley. This named endowment was created at the museum by her family to honor her memory and to continue her commitment to providing opportunities for education to the community.

For more information about MOSTHistory, including becoming a FRIEND, visit MOSTHistory.org, like us on Facebook and Instagram, follow on Twitter, find on YouTube or call (956) 383-6911.