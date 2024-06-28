Broadway dancer, teacher Dre Torres to lead tap workshop at Melba’s

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

McAllen native Dre Torres will receive an award from Dance Teacher Magazine on Aug. 1 at The Ailey Studios in New York City.

For several years, Torres has been making a splash in New York City and beyond for her tap dance artistry, teaching and passion for this unique American art form.

Before picking up her award in the Big Apple, Torres will return home to Melba’s Dance, where her dance career started. She will teach summer intensive tap dance workshops July 8 to 25.

Some of Torres’ recent career highlights include roles as Assistant Tap Choreographer for Broadway’s “Funny Girl,” Associate Choreographer for “Henry & Me” and choreographer for DanceLabNY’s Tap Project. Even Broadway star Lea Michele profited from Dre’s tap dancing choreography and instruction when she took over the lead role in “Funny Girl.”

She is currently working on “Last of the Red Hot Mamas,” which is a new musical choreographed and directed by Shea Sullivan. Once again, Torres will function as Assistant Tap Choreographer.

In a telephone interview, she said she likes working on different tap projects and loves being on the go as she is with the touring company of “Funny Girl,” which recently opened in Hartford, Connecticut. Dre has now been working with “Funny Girl” for more than two years on Broadway and with the touring company.

When you add an “a” as in “artist” and “m” as in “masterful” to Dre’s name, it spells “Dream.” Dre is a tap dance dreamer. She is now working on tap dance choreography that she plans to pitch to investors as a stand-alone Broadway show. It has a storyline, but no dialogue. Some may think that Dre is dreaming too big, but Dre’s dreams have a way of becoming reality.

When you Google “OSCiLLATE” by Dre Torres, a 2018 YouTube video appears that proves her dreams can become reality. Torres and her friend Avalon Rathgeb co-choreographed a tap dance symphony that toured Europe and performed at the famous outdoor Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland.

In addition to teaching summer tap intensive workshops at Melba’s Dance, Torres is spending most of July in McAllen to enjoy time with family.

“I think that it’s important to block out time for people who had the biggest impact on my life: my parents, my family and my friends,” said Torres. “My parents have sacrificed so much for me to even be where I am now.”

It’s the best of both worlds when she can spend time with her McAllen family and inspire the students at Melba’s Dance.

“I’m always extremely grateful to come back home and share my experiences, my travels and my love of tap dance with current dancers at Melba’s Dance,” Torres said. “I know what it was like for me growing up there, and it was such a pivotal and influential space. I like to still contribute to that when I’m in McAllen.”

Torres says she wants to pass along tap techniques and trick steps that will get kids excited. She wants her students to grow to more advanced levels of tap during the July summer tap intensive classes.

Torres’ tap classes range from drop-ins to intensive group lessons organized according to skill level, solo choreography and private lessons. To inquire about class availability and prices, send an email to [email protected].