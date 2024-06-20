MOSTHistory Sunday Speaker: Author to share father’s collection of poetry

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

EDINBURG — The Museum of South Texas History will welcome Adela González Ireta to present “Versos, Poesías y Anécdotas: Memorias de mi padre Horacio González Cisneros” during the Sunday Speaker Series presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23.

“Versos, Poesías y Anécdotas: Memorias de mi padre Horacio González Cisneros” is a touching tribute to the author’s father, preserving the memories he recorded throughout his life. Within the pages of this book, the author shares her father’s verses and poems, which beautifully depict the natural beauty, daily routines and profound connection to the land that characterized life on the ranch.

Through these anecdotes, readers will be captivated by the humor, wisdom, and warmth that radiated from the author’s father. Experience the beauty of ranch life, the power of storytelling, and the enduring legacy of a father’s memories.

González Ireta is a dedicated individual who has made significant contributions in the fields of chaplaincy, pastoral care and digital platforms. Born as the oldest daughter in a family of eight, she was raised by her parents, Horacio González Cisneros and Carolina Corona Cavazos, in the city of Brownsville.

Sunday Speaker Series is included in the fee for regular museum admission. FRIENDS of MOSTHistory are admitted free as a benefit of FRIENDship and must present their FRIENDship card at the Admissions Desk.

This program is made possible with generous support from the Carmen C. Guerra Endowment. Guerra was deeply committed to supporting educational opportunities in the Rio Grande Valley. This named endowment was created at the museum by her family to honor her memory and to continue her commitment to providing opportunities for education to the community.