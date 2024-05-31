Garden View: Workshops from the Master Gardeners

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Looking for gardening tips from instructors experienced with the Rio Grande Valley growing conditions?

Maybe you have an important question like, “What grows here and what does not?”

I have just the right teachers to help you enjoy learning about gardening.

The Master Gardeners, volunteer instructors trained by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, have a summer/fall program line up that covers hands on workshops like plant propagation by air layering and setting up a water conserving rain barrel to learning about container gardens and exploring the different ornamental grasses that grow well in the Valley.

You can also learn about Vegetable Gardening and setting up a simple drip irrigation system.

Most of their classes have nominal fees ($7 to $10) for hands-on programs that include take home materials. Classes are in their large demonstration garden, in an outdoor classroom, located in the North San Juan park behind the Hidalgo County Precinct 2, Multi-Purpose Center and Park, 509 East Earling Road (Nolana Loop) between Raul Longoria and Cesar Chevez in North San Juan.

This beautiful one-acre demonstration garden is just behind the Multi-Purpose Center. A property map can be viewed at hidalgo.agrilife.org/horticulture/upcoming-horticulture-events/.

All the classes are held on Saturday mornings.

The next class will be held on June 22, and is on Air Layering and Propagation from Cuttings with Master Gardener Association president, Sylvia Casselman. They also have a program on July 13 on Propagating Succulents with Master Gardener Kim Garcia.

Their classes fill up quickly, as they announce registration via email to anyone who signs up for their notifications. The above web address has the schedule through December and a place to sign up for notifications.

Additionally, access a map of the county property at this website to see where the Demonstration Garden is in the park.

Remember, classes fill quickly, so get contact information in so as not to miss out. Information is confidential.

This Saturday, the Farmers Market at McAllen’s Firemen’s Park will have information on the upcoming classes. And Master Gardeners are available to answer questions. This farmer’s market is open 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. weekly at 201 N. First St., next to Town Lake, just off Business 83 under the large, covered area in the park.

They have a full selection of grass-fed beef, lamb, poultry, locally grown vegetables, fruits, herbs, microgreens, probiotics, mushrooms, and eggs, as well as baked goods, jams and natural skin care products.

Barbara Storz is a local horticulturist writing about plants and programs in the Rio Grande Valley. You can follow her on Facebook.