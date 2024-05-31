Art for sight and mind: ‘Microscape’ presents viewers with a fusion, experienced through artists’ eyes

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

I walked into the “Microscape” exhibit expecting to see applied art, and instead ran head-on into what I consider fine art. This impressive exhibition at International Museum of Art & Science is presented in collaboration with the Studio Art Quilts Associates (SAQA), based in Hebron, Connecticut, and showcases the intricate and captivating world of microscopic and magnified viewing imagery through the medium of, yes, quilting. Isolating and identifying works in genre categories is helpful, but can sometimes promote prejudiced viewing. Although the term “art quilts” immediately proclaims them separate from the commonly perceived higher world of fine art and thrusts them into the lesser-considered world of applied arts, “Microscape” soars above categorical restrictions. The works in this show offer an elevated esthetic experience through harmonic interplays between materials, colors, shapes, and sensitive surface textures, bringing clarity to their subject, while many painting and sculpture exhibitions often fail to achieve this goal. Debra Shaw’s “Coagulation” visualizes a blood process into a layman’s understanding by using five different materials, five techniques, and a keen overall focus.

Microscopic images from the natural world inform these works as the content of each piece speaks clearly from the scientific world. The smallest particles, tiniest organisms, smallest landscapes, and natural details were all filtered through artistic interpretations. The artists in this exhibition were encouraged to explore a corner of the world at high magnification, capturing these tiny wonders at the microscopic level, or by zooming in on a larger object to show its smallest details. Because the world we typically know does not stretch far beyond what we can see with the unaided eye, microscopes, magnifying glasses, and virtual imaging techniques were used to reveal hidden worlds of surprising beauty and complexity.

When visiting this show, prepare to be struck by images of breathtaking beauty from some of these pieces and astonished with the fascinating interpretations of subjects in others. Bob Mosier was inspired by the depth and tonal values he saw in a scanning electron micrograph (SEM) image and created the remarkable “Xylem Plant Cell” thread painting, combining the illusion of depth with literal depth. A microscopic view of something as simple as liquid soap film magnified 150 times also resulted in an amazing work of art. “Microsoap” by Karin Pfunder is beautiful through its palette, but close viewing exposes an extensive variation of quilted patterns that precisely fill every color-enriched space and tonality with a unique pattern. A tiny background pattern creates the illusion of a slippery moving sub-surface and brings the whole work into a living dynamic.

“Lilium” by Betty Busby emits an ethereal sensibility, and I was reluctant to ever look away. Lily pollen was electronically scanned, and the work depicts several elliptical shapes of pollen each comprised of small, quilted, roseate shapes separated by a linear flow of even smaller quilted yellow shapes that appear to float above their own weightlessness.

Scientist Carla Stehr, obtained her subject firsthand. A spider on her wall became the inspiration for “Microscape 4,” showing the microscopic ridges and hairs on its back. In her work the hairs suggest tusks protruding from a section of an ancient thick-skinned predator.

“Microscape” is eye candy filled with knowledge from scientific sources. Representing the ongoing and dynamic relationship between science and art, this exhibit reveals an excellent contemporary connection.

Feed your eyes and mind and don’t miss this show!

‘Microscape’

WHERE: International Museum of Art & Science, 1900 Nolana WHEN: Through Aug. 25 HOURS: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday CONTACT: (956) 681-2800 or theimasonline.org

Nancy Moyer, Professor Emerita of Art, is an art critic for The Monitor. She may be reached at [email protected].