Business seeks to help Mission family after house fire

A Mission business is appealing to the community for assistance after a family recently lost their belongings in a fire.

The Zavala family is safe after their only vehicle, a truck, caught fire in the carport and spread to their home. The Mission Fire Department responded to the incident, which affected a mother, son and three daughters ages 3, 15 and 17.

Colair HVAC is accepting donations for the family between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1221 E. Expressway 83 in Mission.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up at https://gofund.me/6af027d6.