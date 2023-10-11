Mission native joins faculty at Harvard Law School

Sam Garcia, a Mission native, recently joined the faculty at Harvard Law School. He is a partner at a venture capital fund called Amplo, where he leads the Seed/Series A practice.

A graduate of Business Honors Program at the University of Texas at Austin and Harvard Law School, he is among the youngest Hispanics to join the faculty at Harvard Law.

He serves on the boards of Lightyear, Flume, Kredi, Tradespace, Wizehire, Steno, Axion Ray, Doxel, and previously served on the board of Legalpad until they were acquired by Deel. He also sits on the board of LatinxVC and serves as the organization’s vice president.

Garcia will teach the course Applying Legal Skills to VC Business Diligence in Spring 2024.