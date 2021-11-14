EDINBURG — H-E-B and the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley partnered to distribute turkey dinners Sunday here at the Bert Ogden Arena as part of H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing events during the holiday season.

“We wanted to distribute more than 9,000 holiday meals as part of our annual Feast of Sharing celebration,” said Linda Tovar, senior manager of public affairs for H-E-B.

The event provided over 9,000 hot meals for members of the community in a drive-thru. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s feast was provided via drive-thru to have families enjoy their warm holiday dinners at home rather than the events’ usual in-person table spread.

The city of Edinburg and over 500 volunteers helped to make Sunday’s event possible from packaging fruit, preparing plates, to even distributing items for children in the community, such as coloring books.

“We love our communities and anything we can do to provide help throughout these times, we’re here to do that,” Tovar said.

The public was eager to participate in Sunday’s event with lines for meals wrapping around the arena from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Community members were able to receive warm plates of turkey, potatoes, corn, stuffing and other holiday staples.

In the season of giving, H-E-B awarded families with gift cards for them to shop at their stores for their holiday meals.

“Many of our community members, they’re so thrilled to see us and so happy with all of the little items that we have for them today,” Tovar said.

H-E-B is also making monetary and food donations to 18 food banks across the state and more than 45 hunger relief agencies.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the number of meals distributed.

