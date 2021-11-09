Texas state parks will waive day-use fees in honor of both active and retired military on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Those planning a trip to a state park are encouraged to reserve their day passes in advance since some parks are expected to reach capacity that day.

Day passes can be reserved online on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website or by phone at (512) 389-8900.

“The dedication, sacrifice and service displayed by the women and men that serve in our country’s military is unparalleled and is a source of pride throughout the country,” said Rodney Franklin, state parks director. “Their commitment to service undoubtedly inspires us at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.”

“To celebrate their service, Texas state parks would like to once again invite everyone to spend the day at any one of our beautiful state Parks for free,” he added.

Outdoors enthusiasts can also aid veterans by adding a donation of $1, $5, $10 or $20 to a hunting or fishing license when purchasing from TPWD.

The funds help support the Veterans Commission’s Veterans Assistance Fund.

Donations to the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance program provide grants to veteran service organizations and nonprofit charitable institutions that assist veterans and their families in communities across Texas.

