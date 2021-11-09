As the holiday season approaches, the Moody Clinic is holding its annual Poinsettia Sale with proceeds going to benefit the clinic in Brownsville.

The clinic ordered 1,300 poinsettias to sell. As of Tuesday, half that number had already been sold, said Christine Cavazos, development and communicators director for Moody Clinic.

Although there isn’t a deadline for locals to order a plant, she advises that the quicker people act the better because once they sell out–the clinic will not reorder more.

Only the large red poinsettias are available this year and are being sold at $20 each.

The non-profit clinic has been holding poinsettia sales for more than 20 years and the community has been very responsive to the event, Cavazos said.

“The community really knows us because of our poinsettia sale,” she said. “We get phone calls early in the year, even before November, asking, ‘Are you guys selling already?’ That is just so wonderful for a non-profit organization to have not only an event that the community is quickly to recognize, but that they are excited about.”

Businesses that purchase 20 or more of the plants will have them delivered to their offices for free, Cavazos said. Pick up or deliveries will be Dec. 2.

“So many kinds of different people support us,” she said. “We have our families who use them to decorate their homes or give them as gifts to friends, and then we also have businesses who give them as gifts to clients to say thank you for the season.”

Cavazos said the Poinsettia sale is the clinic’s largest fundraising event, and the money raised funds affordable therapy services to special needs children in the area.

Moody Clinic has been around since 1952 and has assisted children across the Rio Grande Valley.

“We can only provide affordable services to the community with fundraisers, and they help close the gap for families who cannot afford these treatments for their children,” Cavazos said.

Anyone can purchase the plants online at www.MoodyClinic.org, or by contacting Christine Cavazos at the Moody Clinic at (956) 542-8504.

[email protected]