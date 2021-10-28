Harlingen to host Halloween in the Park

HARLINGEN — After a brief pause caused by the pandemic, one of this city’s fan-favorite holiday events is back with a new location.

The City of Harlingen is scheduled to host a free Halloween in the Park event on Saturday.

The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m at Lon C. Hill Destination Park, located at 1217 Fair Park Blvd.

In prior years, Harlingen’s annual Halloween event was held in Downtown Harlingen on Jackson Street.

According to city officials, Halloween in the Park was designed to provide a safe environment where kids can trick or treat rather than having to walk the streets from home to home among traffic.

City officials said the event’s new destination will also help provide more room for people to space out as communities continue to maneuver through the ongoing pandemic.

The event features a costume party, free candy, a haunted house and food vendors.

In support of the Teal Pumpkin Project, city officials encourage participants who plan to hand out candy to provide an option of non-food items in a separate bowl for children with food allergies.