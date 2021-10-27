HARLINGEN — From festivals and costume contests to trick-or-treating, one of the most celebrated holidays of the year is back this October.

Whether it’s handing out goodies or going door-to-door for candy, the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region is reminding families to conduct safe practices, especially during this ongoing pandemic, by following their list of tips.

“Halloween is one of the most popular holidays in the U.S. and with most communities returning to normal activities this school year, people should expect a higher volume of visitors in search of tricks and treats,” American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region Regional Communications Director Brittney Rochell said.

Red Cross personnel put together a variety of pandemic and non-pandemic-related recommendations for those who plan to celebrate Halloween this year.

When it comes to festive attire, they recommend making a cloth mask a part of the costume because costume masks are not a safe replacement for cloth masks. They also ask costume wearers to avoid wearing a costume mask over a cloth mask because it can make breathing difficult.

Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to carry hand sanitizer with them and use it after touching objects or other people, as well as wash their hands when they get home.

Red Cross personnel said it’s very important for parents to make sure their trick-or-treaters can see and can be seen during their search for candy.

“Give kids a flashlight to light their way and consider adding reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags,” personnel recommended. “Plan the trick-or-treat route in advance and make sure adults know where their children are going.”

Trick-or-treaters are reminded to only visit homes that have a porch light on and to never go inside a person’s home. Parents and/or responsible parents are also asked to accompany young children while they go door-to-door for candy.

In regards to street safety, Red Cross personnel recommend trick-or-treaters only walk on sidewalks, avoid running, look both ways before crossing the street and cross only at the corner of the sidewalk, not between parked cars.

Grown-ups are asked to check their children’s candy and treats. They’re asked to remove loose candy, open packages and choking hazards, as well as discard any items with unfamiliar brand names.

For those planning to stay home and welcome trick-or-treaters, Red Cross personnel recommend they distribute treats outdoors, if possible, and wash their hands before handling treats.

Red Cross personnel also ask trick-or-treaters to avoid being in large groups and social distance from others around the neighborhood.

To avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters, those giving candy are advised to set up an area with individually wrapped bagged treats for kids to take.

It’s also recommended to light the area well, sweep leaves from the sidewalk or steps and clear the porch or front yard of obstacles so young visitors can safely walk to and from the house while trick-or-treating.

For more safety information, visit www.redcross.org.