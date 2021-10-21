Harlingen Happenings

By Mary Torres, Special to MyRGV.com

There are a lot of Halloween happenings this week in Harlingen – here are just a few:

The Harlingen Arts & Heritage Museum and the Rio Grande Valley Museum Association, 2425 Boxwood St., Harlingen, cordially invite you to the opening reception for the Dia de Los Muertos/Day of the Dead Altar Exhibit on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.

El Dia de Los Muertos is a traditional Mexican celebration that remembers family members, friends and other loved ones who have passed on with special altars that include photographs, foods they enjoyed, activities they participated in and special mementos.

The colorful reception will feature traditional music by Grupo Americanto and dances by the Tesoros de Mexico Matachines. Come see the beautiful and unique altars created by local families and organizations to remember their family and friends who have passed on. Admission is free and the public is invited. For more information visit the museum’s Facebook page or call (956) 216-4901.

The deadline for entering the Harlingen Public Library’s “Pumpkin Decorating Contest” is Oct. 28. The entry must be a painting or drawing resembling a book character (no carving.) A picture of you and your pumpkin can be uploaded to [email protected] Physical pumpkins can be turned in to the Circulation Desk. Winners will be determined by library staff and announced on Oct. 29. For questions call (956) 216-5810.

The second event hosted by the library is a “Virtual Halloween Parade.” Kids and teens (ages 0-17) are welcome to participate and pets too! Email a high-resolution photo of you in your Halloween costume(s) along with the entry form to [email protected] Submissions must be family-friendly and individual or group submissions are welcome. The deadline for submitting is Wednesday, October 27 by 8 p.m. and the premiere will be on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. on social media.

Harlingen Art Night in Downtown Harlingen will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, from 7 to 10 p.m. This wonderful Downtown Harlingen evening event held on the last Friday of every month celebrates local art and artists. Merchants open up their businesses showcasing artists and offering refreshments, galleries host artists and exhibitions, and live music is featured at various venues.

There is an artist alley called ” Art on A St. ” where artists can showcase and sell their original work during the evening. Stroll down the twinkling lights of historic Downtown Harlingen and enjoy the murals, original art, live music, shops, and restaurants! For more information call the Downtown Office at 9(56) 216-4910.

The City of Harlingen’s annual Halloween event will be back on Saturday, Oct. 30 after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19. The event will take place from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Lon C. Hill Destination Park, 1217 Fair Park Blvd. “Halloween in the Park” is a free City-sponsored activity to provide a safe environment where kids can trick or treat rather than having them walk the streets near traffic. There will be a costume party, free candy, a free haunted house, and food vendors.

The “1st Annual Doggy Halloween Costume Contest” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruff House, 311 W. Van Buren, Harlingen. For more information call (956) 291-7317.

The Harlingen Elks Lodge Community Trunk or Treat Event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at 1426 S. Commerce St., Harlingen. You’re invited to come out and trick or treat safely! There will be a car show and goodies for all the children!