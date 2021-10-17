Harlingen Happenings

By Mary Torres, Special to MyRGV.com

The RGV Byliners, a non-profit organization, in collaboration with the Harlingen Public Library, 410 ’76 Dr. invite you to Poetry Night in the Library Auditorium on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. You can attend the face-to-face meeting or join via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/91395354611?pwd=cmRxcGEydVhIRHVFeElmSlR1UWpWUT09,

Meeting ID: 913 9535 4611 Passcode: 744187. Share your favorite poem or one you have written with the group, or just simply enjoy the readings from local poets. This event is family-friendly and masks and social distancing are required at the library. Membership is free until Jan. 2022! For more information email [email protected] or visit the group’s Facebook page.

The Harlingen Public Library is having two Halloween events this month. The first is a “Pumpkin Decorating Contest!” The entry must be a painting or drawing, no carving!! Pumpkins must resemble a book character and a picture of you and your pumpkin can be uploaded to [email protected] Physical pumpkins can be turned in to the Circulation Desk. All entries must be submitted no later than Oct. 28. Winners will be determined by library staff and announced on Oct. 29. For questions call (956) 216-5810.

The second event hosted by the library is a “Virtual Halloween Parade.” Kids and teens (ages 0-17) are welcome to participate and pets too! Email a high-resolution photo of you in your Halloween costume(s) along with the entry form to [email protected] Submissions must be family- friendly and individual or group submissions are welcome. The deadline for submitting is Wednesday, Oct. 27 by 8 p.m. and the premiere will be on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. on social media.

The Harlingen Arts & Heritage Museum, 2425 Boxwood St., Harlingen, TX, and the RGV Museum Association cordially invite you to the opening reception for the Dia de Los Muertos exhibit on Tuesday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. This colorful event will feature traditional music by Grupo Americanto and dances by Tesoros de Mexico Matachines. Free admission. For more information call (956) 216-4901.

The City of Harlingen is bringing back its Annual Halloween Event to take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lon C. Hill Destination Park, 1217 Fair Park Blvd. Halloween in the Park is a free City-sponsored event to provide a safe environment where kids can trick or treat rather than having them walk the streets from home to home near traffic. The event will include a costume party, free candy, a free haunted house, and food vendors.