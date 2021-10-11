The Brownsville Latin Jazz Festival is putting all you Latin music lovers and dancers to the challenge.

As the festival gets ready to commemorate its 25th anniversary, the Brownsville Society of Performing Arts is launching a TikTok Challenge. The BSPA has decided to pay tribute to Tito Puente, the King of Latin Jazz, with a TikTok dance challenge to his song Ran Kan Kan.

Ran Kan Kan is one of the King of Latin Jazz’s most notable songs and a dance has been choreographed to reflect the spirit of the song and the festival, and you’re invited to get involved in the movement with a fun TikTok challenge, the BSPA stated in a media release.

To join the Ran Kan Kan challenge, here’s what you need to do:

>> Watch the video below for a dance tutorial from our BSPA Dance Director and pro, Omar Oropeza, Director of Klave FX Latin Dance Company:

PC Link: https://tiktok.com/ZM8J7tVAe/

Mobile Device Link: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8J7tVAe/

>> Record a video of yourself out and about performing the Ran Kan Kan Challenge choreography/dance moves

>> Make sure to follow all social distancing guidelines and wear a mask if necessary

>>Tag friends, family, neighbors and co-workers – anyone you want and invite them to join the challenge

>> If you don’t have a TikTok account, you can post your moves on Instagram and make sure to use the hashtags #BSPA, #BroLatinJazz25, and #rankankanchallenge.

The internationally renowned festival, headlined by Afro Colombian funk band, Superfonicos, and Latin Grammy award winner, Emilio Solla, is scheduled for Oct. 15-16.

The Oct. 15 event will take place at the TSC Performing Arts Center, while the Oct. 16 event will take place at Linear Park. Both events are free to the public.

More information can be found at http://artsinbrownsville.org/jazz.html