Fiesta for grandparents scheduled for Saturday

A celebration honoring grandparents and other senior citizens will take place Saturday at the Historical Market Square in downtown Brownsville.

“De Fiesta Con Mis Abuelos” will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at 1150 Market Square.

There will be games, live music, food and loteria. Breakfast tacos and coffee will be provided. The event is free to individuals of all ages.

Rose Timmer, of Health Communities of Brownsville, said a similar event was held last year with about 100 people attending. She hopes that many or more will attend.

Timmer said, the event is not only a celebration recognizing grandparents and senior citizens it’s also an attempt to bring to the forefront the need for a senior citizen center in the city.

“It’s not a day care,” Timmer said, in reference to what the senior citizen center. She said it would be a place where senior citizens could play cards, loteria, a game a pool and where friends could meet up for a cup of coffee or just to have fun.

Timmer said McAllen and Rio Hondo each have a senior center and that it’s time for Brownsville to provide one to its senior citizens as well. “It would be a place where they could come and enjoy themselves.”

