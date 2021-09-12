Harlingen Happenings

By Mary Torres, Special to MyRGV.com

The Camille Playhouse, 1 Dean Porter Park, Brownsville, TX, is back! The Camille Playhouse has been bringing Broadway to the Rio Grande Valley since 1964 but did not hold its yearly season performances in 2020 due to COVID-19. It’s now ready to get back on stage and welcome the supporting patrons who have been anxiously waiting to go back and enjoy live theater. The 58th season began on September 10 with the “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.” Upcoming performances include September 12, 17, 18, 19, 2021. Friday and Saturday performances start at 8 p.m. and Sunday performances at 2 p.m.

There is limited seating due to COVID protocols and only 180 tickets will be sold per show. Buy your tickets now at https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/purchase.php?event_id=9713. The season will run until May, 2022 with other plays such as, “Our Lady of the Tortilla,” “Humbug,” “Sweet Charity,” “Jekyll and Hyde,” and “Lucky Stiff. For more information call 956-542-8900 or visit www/camilleplayhouse.net.

The deadline to enter the Harlingen Public Library’s “Hispanic Heritage Festival Virtual Art Show” show is tomorrow, September 13, 2021! In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15 – October 15, the Harlingen Public Library is sponsoring a photo contest open to people of all ages and one piece of art will be displayed per participant. All participants will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win new art supplies. For more details and information on all the services and activities available through the library, visit www.harlingenlibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

The Brownsville Historical Association is proud to present “Water/Ways,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institute’s Museum on Main Street Program, which will be on display from September 21 – November 6, 2021, at the Historic Alonso Building, 510 E. St. Charles St., Brownsville, TX. “Water/Ways” features a selection of photographs, objects, film audio, and interactives to explore the endless motion of the water cycle, water’s effect on landscape, settlement, and migration, and its impact on culture and spirituality. The exhibition will travel to six sites across the state of Texas over a one-year period. Tickets are now on sale for the “Water/Ways” fundraiser dinner.

You’re invited to join the BHA on Saturday, September 18 for a special viewing of the exhibit, dinner, drinks, and a featured presentation by Sea Turtle, Inc. Limited tickets on sale, so don’t miss out. Please call (956) 548-1313 for more information or to purchase a ticket: $85, Members $75. Doors open at 6 p.m. Your contribution for “Water/Ways” directly supports programs and costs associated with transporting the exhibit, exhibit rental fee costs, design and printing costs of marketing materials, public programs, and more.

The Harlingen Arts & Heritage Museum has opened registration for its annual Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) exhibit. If you or your organization would like to create an altar for this exhibit the deadline to sign up is September 28, 2021, as there is limited space. The exhibit runs from October 19 and ends November 14. The opening reception will be on October 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. You can register via the Facebook link on the museum’s Facebook page; at the front desk at the museum located at 2425 Boxwood St. or by phone at 956-216-4901.

In a recent press release, Ancestry.com, the global leader in family history announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Geneanet, a leading French genealogy company. With over 30 billion records from more than 80 countries, Ancestry helps customers discover new details about their family story and ancestors. The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed. With a large and growing European community of more than 4 million members, Geneanet is available in ten languages and more than 25 countries. Combining Geneanet’s free family tree platform and engaged community with Ancestry’s global subscriber base and unparalleled historical records will enable family history discoveries and connections for even more people around the world. Geneanet will operate as an independent business in the Ancestry portfolio of companies. Jacques Le Marois, Founder, and CEO of Geneanet, will remain in his role as the head of the Geneanet website and community.