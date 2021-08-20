South Padre Island fun run to support law enforcement

Residents and visitors of this coastal city have upcoming opportunities to show their support for local law enforcement, military, border patrol and firefighters while enjoying the marvels of the area.

A Run the Line in Support — Five Mile Challenge will be held on Saturday Aug. 21 and Aug. 28 on South Padre Island.

The five mile challenge will start and end at the Coco Beach Hotel, located at 2612 Gulf Blvd.

Participants will run or walk toward the north end of Gulf Blvd., turn around toward the south of Gulf Blvd. for a second turnaround back to finish at the Coco Beach Hotel. The entire run will be on the asphalt within the Gulf Blvd. pedestrian/bike lane.

The fun run starts at 7:10 a.m. on both scheduled days of the event. Packet pickup and on-site registration will be held for about two hours before the event starts.

Organizers advise participants to bring a cup or water bottle because there will be at least two water refill stations along the route.

After the fun run, participants will be able to use their drink ticket for either a mimosa, screwdriver or non-alcoholic drink at the Coco Beach Hotel.

This is the fun run’s first year. It’s being held by event producer Angie Juarez, who owns 26point2 Events and Consulting.

Juarez said she was inspired to create the event because she has several family members who served in the military and are currently serving, as well as friends who are in law-enforcement.

“Some of them were talking about how morale can be a little bit down sometimes and I wanted to do something to put out into the community and show support for people that are doing something for us in the military, border patrol, law enforcement and firefighters,” she said. “It’s my way of doing something to show support for those that put their lives on the line for everyone.”

Participants will receive a T-shirt and lapel pin that was designed and crafted by local business De La Cruz Jewelry.

“I wanted to make something we can wear every day instead of it being a medal that you hang around your neck, ” Juarez said. “We are really excited to have those.”

Registration for the fun run costs $30.

Any profits made from the event will benefit the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 1544.

Juarez said she is hopeful that the event makes a profit because the Military Order of the Purple Heart is an organization she feels strongly about.

“My father-in-law is an ex-marine and he is a purple heart recipient,” she said. “They help veterans that need immediate assistance, such as groceries if it’s a tough month. It’s where a little bit can go a long way.”

To register for the fun run or to purchase lapel pins, visit https://bit.ly/3xMN6Jt .