Harlingen Happenings

By Mary Torres, Special to MyRGV.com

The Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Genealogical Society will meet today, Aug. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at the Harlingen Arts & Heritage Museum, 2425 Boxwood St. Following a short business meeting, the society will host a ceremony and reception honoring the two recipients of its 2021 Scholarship Program.

As an organization that promotes Hispanic ancestral research and history, the society established the scholarship program in 2017 to support students of Hispanic heritage in their pursuit of higher education and to provide them with an introduction to learning genealogy as well as how to research and write about their family history. All scholarship applicants had to submit a four-generation pedigree chart and a 500-word family essay. The event is free and open to the public and refreshments will be available. Mark your calendar for the Sept. 19 meeting when the guest speaker will be Sylvia Garza-Perez, Cameron County Clerk.

The Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Genealogical Society’s will be hosting the 41st Annual State Hispanic Genealogical and Historical Conference Oct. 14-16, at the Hilton Garden Inn, South Padre Island. Registration through Aug. 31 is $150 with optional activities such as tours and the banquet available for an additional cost. Sponsorship opportunities are still available in a number of gift-giving opportunities and your support will be highlighted in the society’s promotional materials and conference book.

Some sponsors to date include The Texas General Land Office, The Houston Hispanic Genealogical Society, SpaceX, and Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr. To learn more about the conference and for registration forms visit www.rgvhgs.org and like the RGV Hispanic Genealogical Society’s Facebook page.

The RGV Byliners and the Harlingen Public Library invite you to Hybrid Poetry Night at the Harlingen Public Library Auditorium, 410 ’76 Dr. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. You can attend the face-to-face meeting or join via Zoom. The format consists of poets emailing their poetry to [email protected]. These poems are placed in a slide show which will be shared on ZOOM or projected on a screen as the poet reads. The poetry must be family-friendly and be emailed at least two days before Poetry Night to be included in the slide show. Join the Zoom Meeting at

https://zoom.us/j/91395354611?pwd=cmRxcGEydVhIRHVFeElmSlR1UWpWUT09

Meeting ID: 913 9535 4611Passcode: 744187.

MyHeritage.com, a fee-based genealogy site, through Daniel Horowitz, its Genealogy Expert has issued some updates. MyHeritage has signed agreements to acquire 90.91% of the share capital and 89.11% of the voting rights of Filae, a leading genealogy service in France.

The announcement marks the dawn of a new era for French genealogy that will leverage Filae’s expertise in French historical records and MyHeritage’s cutting-edge technologies and global reach; it has published several important historical record collections, consisting of 9.7 million records (exclusive to MyHeritage) from the state of Pernambuco, Brazil, and 4.7 million vital records from New Zealand, and the most popular view for family trees on MyHeritage has been improved with a new design, making it easier than ever to navigate your family tree and make new discoveries.

The new tree design, which is cleaner and more modern, helps improve the overall user experience and make discovering your family history easier and more enjoyable. The improvements also include a new Relationship diagram that enables you to visualize your relationship to other people in the family tree to easily understand how you are related.

Other enhancements include a revamped side panel with one-click buttons to view the Relationship diagram, view Smart Matches™, Record Matches, or DNA Matches for a person.