Harlingen Happenings

One of the brick walls most family historians face is researching a female ancestor. However, if you know the tools and methods for researching women, it can make it a lot easier. In this lecture, you will explore records that document female ancestors and learn about research methods for finding and learning more about your female ancestors.

To register visit https://claytonlibraryfriends.org.

If you aren’t using JSTOR.org already for your genealogical research you might just want to explore this site. JSTOR is a database of academic journals, books, and primary sources. It contains thousands of articles on subjects directly relevant to genealogical research.

Articles might be 4 to 50 pages in length but what you can learn from them will help you better understand the lives of your ancestors in so many different ways. The more information you can gather about your family, the better you are prepared to tell your family’s story.

You have to be willing to take the time to read about the people and places and events of the past to understand the world your ancestors lived in. JSTOR provides access to more than 12 million academic journal articles, books, and primary sources in 75 disciplines. JSTOR is a digital library for the intellectually curious and you never know where you might find information on your ancestors! Look for free access for everyone in jstor.org.

The Harlingen Arts & Heritage Museum and the Rio Grande Valley Museum Association invite you to visit its newest exhibits, “Here Come the Brides” exhibit featuring beautiful vintage wedding dresses from the collection of June Ramirez, The Antique Emporium, and “On the Surface,” a solo show by Rachel Comminos of Harlingen featuring beautiful hand-tufted textiles on exhibit until Sept. 26.

Save the date for the opening reception, Thursday, June 17, 6 to 8 p.m. Museum hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. and Monday – closed. For more information call (956) 216-4901.