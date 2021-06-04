The City of Harlingen announced that Freedom Fest 2021 will take place during the 4th of July weekend. The longtime festival was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

But with COVID conditions improving and many in the community vaccinated, the city announced Friday the festival is happening and it promises to be just as big and as much fun as ever.

The free event will be held at Harlingen’s brand new Lon C. Hill Destination Park on July 3 with Mark Chesnutt as the headliner, and special guests Lauren Corzine and the RGV Jazz Orchestra.

There will also be a car show, adult beverage garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities for the kids. The Harlingen Humane Society will also be on hand offering on-site pet adoptions.

All the fun starts at 4 p.m. and will wrap up with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

FREEDOM FEST 2021 INFORMATION

>> When: July 3, 2021, from 4 to 9 p.m.

>> Where: Lon C. Hill Destination Park, located at 1217 Fairpark Blvd.

>> Who: Everyone is welcomed to the free event