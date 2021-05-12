Walking Story: Book urges children to live healthier lives

HARLINGEN — Soon, the big dazzling pages of David Norec’s book will stand along the trail at City Lake, taking children and their families on the Harlingen Public Library’s first StoryWalk aimed at leading them on a journey to healthier lives.

As part of the project, the South Texas Literacy Coalition will mount oversized pages of Norec’s interactive book The Adventures of Exo and Cy on metal plates along the trail as the first leg of its new traveling exhibit.

“It’s designed to promote literacy, family-together time and the outdoors,” Molly Walter, the library’s assistant director, said Tuesday. “The illustrations are really vibrant. We want people to really notice the panels while they’re driving down the street.”

For the project, the literacy coalition picked Norec’s book based on its theme and vivid artwork, she said.

“Having a book that has vibrant illustrations, relatable characters and written for young children will create a fun and rich experience families can enjoy together,” Walter said. “When children are able to find that enjoyment in a shared reading, it really lays the foundation for a lifelong love of reading.”

Author’s message

For Norec, the book’s theme drives home a big message.

“It ties literature and exercise,” Norec, an Edinburg writer, said.

In 2018, he wrote the book after diabetes killed his brother and sister.

“I hope it teaches kids to eat healthy and to exercise,” Norec, a diabetic, said, noting the Rio Grande Valley’s rates of obesity and diabetes rank among the highest in the country.

Book story 1 of 4

As children read page after page along the walking trail, the interactive book urges them to perform exercises such as lunges and jump squats.

“As people read the book, there are certain exercises they are encouraged to do as they read,” Norec said.

As part of the aerobic workout, the book’s main characters Exo and Cy — names which play on the word exercise — urge children to perform sprints.

“Run in place as fast as you can for 30 seconds,” Exo tells readers.

The book’s theme has won the praise of the South Texas Juvenile Diabetes Association and the Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association.

“The themes of the story are very relevant to our community — it’s about exercise, diet and making healthy choices,” Walter said. “It’s really trying to bring attention to community wellness and how it’s important to model those choices for children. It addresses so many dimensions of wellness.”

Traveling exhibit

As part of the project, the literacy coalition plans to mount the oversized pages of Norec’s book on 24-inch by 30-inch metal plates popping up along the City Lake’s popular walking trail, with each of the exhibit’s 35 panels standing several feet apart, Walter said.

After two months, the coalition plans to move the traveling exhibit to other cities across the Valley, she said.

“ I’m so excited about this project,” she said. “It’s a fantastic thing to see so many people excited about promoting family literacy. We have a lot of support in making children be successful.”

fdelvalle@valleystar.com