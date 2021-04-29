Last Call: Homemade Gin

As my regular readers know, I have been partial to gin for some time now, especially “artisan” or “small batch” gins. If you are not a gin drinker, gin is essentially the first flavored vodka.

Starts the same way, but is infused with botanicals, with juniper berries being the main ingredient that defines the result as gin. One of my go-to sources for information and inspiration, the aptly named liquor.com, compiled a list of home-made gins. And this is legal because you start with store-bought vodka, so no home stills are necessary.

Juniper and Lemon Gin (by Keri Levins)

>> 1 bottle vodka

>> 1/2 cup juniper berries

>> Peel of 1 lemon

Add all ingredients into a large jar and cover. Let stand at room temperature for two to three weeks (this recipe has a much longer stand time than others for some reason). Then strain into another jar.

This is a simple and straight forward gin. And a good base to then repeat and adding other botanicals and herbs.

G-Funk Gin (by Paul Sanguinetti)

>> 1/2 liter of potato vodka (he suggests Luksusowa)

>> 1/2 liter organic vodka (he suggests Akvinta)

>> 1/2 cup juniper berries

>> Peels of 2 grapefruits

>> Peels of 2 lemons

>> Peels of 2 oranges

>> 5 large lemon verbena leaves (or 10 small)

>> 1 tbsp caraway seeds

>> 2 whole star anise pods

Add all ingredients into a large jar and cover. Let stand at room temperature for 3 to 5 days. Then strain into another jar or bottle. He suggests regular strain and then another using a cheesecloth.

Swann Lounge Gin (by Michael Haggerty)

>> 1 1.75L bottle of 100-proof vodka (he suggest Smirnoff Blue Label)

>> 2 tbsp juniper berries (this one is less juniper forward than the two previous)

>> 1 tsp coriander seeds

>> Peels of 2 grapefruits

>> Peel of 1 lemon

>> Peel of 1 orange

>> 4 whole cloves

>> 1/2 tsp angelica root

>> 1/4 tsp cassia bark

>> 1/4 tsp fennel seeds

After pouring the vodka into a large jar, pitcher or bowl, this recipe calls for putting all the other ingredients into a muslin bag, or tied in a cheesecloth. Then submerge the bag/cloth into the vodka and let stand at room temperature for three days. Remove the bag and rebottle.

I imagine you can use the method of double strain like the G-Funk above.

You can also go online and find many creative ways to make homemade gin using a myriad of ingredients.