Sunrise Rotary to host conference with guest speaker

The Brownsville Sunrise Rotary will host a District Conference on Friday and Saturday at the Harlingen Convention Center where there will be several events including a special presentation by Medical Director Dr. Joseph Galati of the Houston Methodist Center for Liver Disease & Transplantation in Houston.

On Friday, the festivities will kick off at 11:30 a.m. with a luncheon available both in person and on Zoom. At 1 p.m. the events will resume with the start of the golf tournament.

On Saturday, the event will start at 8 a.m. with the check-in and will be followed by several presentations and activities from members.

At noon on the same day, there will be a ecial presentation by Galati.

“ Dr. Joseph S. Galati is a native of Long Island, New York. He received his undergraduate degree at Syracuse University and attended St. George’s University School of Medicine,” the official website reads.

“ Following medical school, Dr. Galati was an intern and resident in internal medicine at State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn (formerly Downstate Medical Center) /Kings County Hospital Center, one of the premier teaching hospitals in the country. Dr. Galati left New York City for Omaha, Nebraska, where he attended University of Nebraska Medical Center, receiving his fellowship training in gastroenterology, hepatology, and transplant medicine.”

For more information on the conference, visit rotary5930.org.

