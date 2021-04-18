Harlingen Happenings

By Mary Torres, Special to the Star

I’m always on the lookout for free genealogy resources and recently found that the National Genealogical Society (NGS) has a Free Genealogy Resources Section at their Learning Center! The National Genealogical Society was organized in Washington, DC in 1903 and has a long history of leading the way in genealogy and has produced some remarkable achievements.

It was the first national genealogical organization. The society published the first national genealogical journal (NGSQ) and co-created the Board for Certification (BCG.) Twelve of the original BCG board members were current or former NGS officers or NGSQ contributors.

NGS blazed new trails establishing itself over the years as a leader in genealogical education with its conferences, seminars, and workshops, research tours, books, magazines and journals. The society introduced the acclaimed NGS Home Study Course in American Genealogy in 1981 and now offers cloud-based, online courses in American Genealogy plus special subject matter courses developed by leading experts in the field.

In the summer of 2019, NGS and the Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS) announced that the two organizations planned to come together as one organization focused on supporting individual genealogists and genealogy societies and the merger has now been completed.

One of the main goals of the National Genealogical Society is to educate the public about family history research. In its Free Genealogy Resources section, they offer a number of different and important educational resources. Here are some of the resources you will find at https://www.ngsgenealogy.org/free-resources/:

Free Fillable Pedigree Charts and Templates that you can download and type your family information into the chart, save it to your computer, and update it at any time.

Nine Tips to Start a Family History – if you are just beginning to research your family history, be sure to take advantage of the following resources that will provide you with a solid foundation as you build your family tree: How to Build a Family Tree; a U.S. Census Video Tutorial; NGS Book Loan Collection Tutorial; NGS Magazine Complimentary Articles; NGS Monthly Complimentary Articles; NGS Quarterly Complimentary Articles, and NGS Guidelines for Genealogical Research.

Links to Eighteen Important Free Websites for Genealogy Research and lists of helpful research hints & tips such as looking for local resources at university libraries, courthouses, historical societies and genealogical societies. It also has information on how to write a query letter and how to read a family relationship chart.

A membership to the National Genealogical Society offers many more benefits including an annual conference, one-on-one consultations, and other services to help build your skills and build your family tree. See what NGS has to offer at https://www.ngsgenealogy.org/

The Valley Byliners, a nonprofit writer’s organization “that cares” about writers and provides support to writers in the Rio Grande Valley and the Harlingen Public Library invites you to “Poetry Night,” via Zoom on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and to the Fourth Saturday Publishing and Marketing Meeting at 1:30 p.m. on April 24, 2021.

Join the meetings at https://zoom.us/j/99678692109?pwd=M1ZIeXpRaVJHQmNFQ1dMWHZPY3E0UT09, Meeting ID: 996 7869 2109, Passcode: 322652. Nominations for next year’s Valley Byliners officers/board members began in March and continue in April with elections in May.

The Byliners are waiving annual membership fees until they can meet face-to-face and their meetings are free and open to the public. For more information visit their Facebook page.

The Harlingen Public Library recently hosted a Virtual Science Fair and a Spring Virtual Art Show. There are so many budding scientists and fantastic artists in our community! Visit https://harlingenlibrary.org/to view the results of the fair and art show, take a look at the April calendar for upcoming events, and learn about some of the other services the library provides.

The Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Genealogical Society is conducting a membership drive for 2021. You can renew or purchase a membership for $35.00 and receive a copy of the society’s latest Journal, 168 pp of genealogical and family history jewels! To purchase your membership visit www.rgvhgs.org or call 956-345-4756.