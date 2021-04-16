Spring 2021 plant sale

By Jennifer Herrera, Agrilife Extension

The largest plant sale in Cameron County has moved online. This year our Cameron County Master Gardeners will host a virtual plant sale. We will have a variety of pollinator plants, herbs, tropicals, succulents, vines, and natives.

This is a great opportunity to shop and pay for plants from the comfort of your home. The online plant sale will begin on Tuesday, April 20 and will end on Saturday, April 24. To place your order for some of our favorite South Texas plants please visit https://ccmg-plant-sale.company.site/. You will be given an invoice number which will identify your unique order.

We offer curbside pickup on Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at our Master Gardener Education Garden, 1390 W. Expressway 83 San Benito (located within the gates of the Cameron County Annex). Plants that are not picked up on May 1 will be donated to the Master Gardener Education Garden.

To avoid long lines, you will be given the option to select a pickup time that works best for you. We ask that you please remember your invoice number to help with the pickup process.

All proceeds help support community education programs and the Master Gardener Education Garden. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our Cameron County AgriLife Extension Office at (956) 361-8236.