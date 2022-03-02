Election News

Hidalgo County Primary Results

Democratic
Republican

Cameron County Primary Results

Democratic
Republican

Local News

COVID News

Local News

De La Cruz gives a rundown of her first six months in Congress

Dina Arévalo -
McALLEN — It’s been a whirlwind six months in Washington D.C. for Monica De La Cruz, the freshman congresswoman who last November shook up the Rio Grande Valley’s political landscape by becoming the first Republican and first woman to win Texas’ 15th Congressional seat.
Education

San Benito CISD giving raises, bonuses; school board mulls bigger package

Fernando Del Valle -
SAN BENITO — The school district’s 1,650 full-time employees are getting 2-percent pay raises on top of across-the-board bonuses as officials work to make salaries more competitive with the area’s job market.
Local News

Heat hangs on: NWS sees more of the same through mid-August

Steve Clark -
The National Weather Service Brownsville-Rio Grande Valley station on Thursday released its outlook for July through September, predicting persistent above-average heat but also the return of rain to some degree, while the Gulf of Mexico remains a tropical “wild card” in months to come.

Sports

Boxing

Evander Holyfield to join RGV Boxing Hall of Fame press conference via Zoom

Fernando Del Valle -
HARLINGEN — The RGV Boxing Hall of Fame is inviting the community to its second annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony press conference.

Five squads enter RGV Sports Hall of Fame

Photo Gallery: 35th annual Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Valley’s top high school stars honored at annual sports banquet

Vela’s Lucio earns POTY honors

McALLEN WEATHER

Opinion

Life

