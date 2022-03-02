McALLEN — It’s been a whirlwind six months in Washington D.C. for Monica De La Cruz, the freshman congresswoman who last November shook up the Rio Grande Valley’s political landscape by becoming the first Republican and first woman to win Texas’ 15th Congressional seat.
SAN BENITO — The school district’s 1,650 full-time employees are getting 2-percent pay raises on top of across-the-board bonuses as officials work to make salaries more competitive with the area’s job market.
The National Weather Service Brownsville-Rio Grande Valley station on Thursday released its outlook for July through September, predicting persistent above-average heat but also the return of rain to some degree, while the Gulf of Mexico remains a tropical “wild card” in months to come.