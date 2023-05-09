For Subscribers
Breaking News
Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council gets $2.3M for transit funding
Edinburg, police officers sign updated union agreement
Brownsville police officer arrested for domestic violence
Edinburg, police officers sign updated union agreement
Local News
Dina Arévalo
-
July 17, 2023
EDINBURG — Members of the city council and the Edinburg Police Department gathered here Monday to celebrate an auspicious moment — the signing of a collaborative work agreement between the city and its officers.
Read more
Local News
Local News
Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council gets $2.3M for transit funding
July 17, 2023
Local News
Edinburg, police officers sign updated union agreement
July 17, 2023
Local News
Brownsville police officer arrested for domestic violence
July 17, 2023
Local News
RGV residents asked to donate blood due to emergency shortage
July 17, 2023
Education
TSTC prepares Dental Hygiene students to fill hygienist shortage
July 17, 2023
Community
Photo Gallery: Edinburg’s FridaFest honors Mexican icon Kahlo
July 16, 2023
Local News
Summer Triangle ascends into view
July 16, 2023
Education
TSTC Welding Technology student eyes future as independent contractor
July 16, 2023
Local News
Edinburg man arrested for allegedly threatening church-goers
July 15, 2023
Community
Star volunteer: Red Cross honors Brownsville resident
July 15, 2023
Local News
A nightmare scenario: Greater vigilance by parents can avert child sex trafficking, officials say
July 15, 2023
Community
100 years young: Gladys Porter Zoo celebrates milestone birthday of Galápagos tortoise
July 15, 2023
Local News
Hidalgo County mulls severing ties with PVAS, building its own animal shelter
July 15, 2023
Business
Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply is moving into Harlingen’s Valle Vista Mall
July 15, 2023
Health & Wellness
ER visits due to heat illnesses on rise with temperatures in RGV
July 15, 2023
Elections
Texas Ethics Commission finds Starr County judge violated campaign finance rules
July 15, 2023
Education
Area employers challenge TSTC students at Interview Practicum
July 15, 2023
Local News
RGV’s growth over two decades breeds optimism for Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force
July 14, 2023
Education
Los Fresnos CISD’s relocated Resaca Middle School to open in August
July 14, 2023
Local News
Harlingen to Edinburg connector at Pharr Interchange scheduled for demolition next week
July 14, 2023
Local News
Gas leak prompts road closures in McAllen as residents asked to avoid area
July 14, 2023
Education
Harlingen CISD introduces initiative to build better classroom connections
July 14, 2023
Local News
Edinburg police say scammers are posing as cops to steal personal information
July 14, 2023
Local News
Brownsville man convicted for transporting over 550 pounds of meth in gas tank
July 14, 2023
Top Stories
Local News
Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council gets $2.3M for transit funding
July 17, 2023
Local News
Brownsville police officer arrested for domestic violence
July 17, 2023
Local News
RGV residents asked to donate blood due to emergency shortage
July 17, 2023
88th Texas Legislative Session
Here’s where you will find all the bills filed by your local representatives and senators from the Rio Grande Valley.
View local bills
An A+ accomplishment: RGV College Aces Institutional Accreditation Review,...
March 13, 2023
What is gynecological robotic surgery and am I a...
July 11, 2023
What are your options for paying medical bills after...
March 15, 2023
Read more Local News
South Texas Flavor
Food
Las Cazuelas in Harlingen a fine Tex Mex Restaurant with good food
Travis Whitehead
-
Food
Smoke Crafters brisket enchiladas are a truly Tex-Mex experience
Francisco E. Jimenez
-
Food
Who’s your Daddy? South Padre Island restaurant a great escape
Travis Whitehead
-
Sports
Football
UTRGV football hits United Athletic Conference media day
Bryan Ramos
-
July 14, 2023
Baseball
UTRGV’s Pimentel signs with Washington Nationals
Bryan Ramos
-
July 14, 2023
High School
The RGVSports.com Boys Soccer All-Valley Team
Ivan Palacios
-
July 7, 2023
Click here for the best high school sports coverage!
Read more Sports
Opinion
EDITORIAL: Valley lawmakers cross aisle in the name of better policy
AIM Media Texas Editorial Board
-
July 15, 2023
EDITORIAL: Continued support to UTRGV benefits all residents in Valley
AIM Media Texas Editorial Board
-
July 13, 2023
EDITORIAL: Zoning change could bring many benefits to the Valley
AIM Media Texas Editorial Board
-
July 11, 2023
Letters: Hatred spread
Letters to the Editor
-
July 11, 2023
EDITORIAL: Nation’s birthday reminds us: Opposing views are necessary
AIM Media Texas Editorial Board
-
July 3, 2023
EDITORIAL: More children now benefiting from dads’ positive influence
AIM Media Texas Editorial Board
-
June 17, 2023
COMMENTARY: EPA standards weaponized
Guest Contributor
-
June 11, 2023
EDITORIAL: Uncertain nature of weather makes preparation important
AIM Media Texas Editorial Board
-
June 8, 2023
EDITORIAL: Today’s grads learned much from beyond their classrooms
AIM Media Texas Editorial Board
-
June 1, 2023
EDITORIAL: Amid chaos on school boards, students appear to be ignored
AIM Media Texas Editorial Board
-
May 31, 2023
Read more Opinion
Life
Community
Photo Gallery: Edinburg’s FridaFest honors Mexican icon Kahlo
July 16, 2023
Community
Star volunteer: Red Cross honors Brownsville resident
July 15, 2023
Community
100 years young: Gladys Porter Zoo celebrates milestone birthday of Galápagos tortoise
July 15, 2023
Health & Wellness
ER visits due to heat illnesses on rise with temperatures in RGV
July 15, 2023
Read more Life
