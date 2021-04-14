©All Images Copyrighted
Valley View’s Pablo Torre (10) is tripped up by Kingwood Park’s Brandon Rogers (5) in the 2nd half of a Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
©All Images Copyrighted
Valley View’s Pablo Torre (10) is over come with emotions as his teammate Felipe Zarate (22) consoles him after the loss to Kingwood Park 4-5 in the Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
©All Images Copyrighted
Valley View’s Christian Gonzalez (23) slouches down on field after the loss to Kingwood Park 4-5 in the Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
©All Images Copyrighted
Valley View’s Leonardo Gutierrez (18) with header against Kingwood Park’s goalie Tore Yeager (1) in the 1st half on a Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
Valley View’s Pablo Torre (10) is over come with emotions after the loss to Kingwood Park 4-5 in the Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
©All Images Copyrighted
Valley View’s goalie Ivan Camacho (32) and Carlos Martinez(13) defend on the play by Kingwood Park’s Jesus Cervantes (7) who scores the winning goal in the Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
©All Images Copyrighted
Valley View’s Eduardo Gonzalez (14) and goalie Ivan Camacho (32) in dejection after Kingwood Park scores the winning goal in the Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
©All Images Copyrighted
Valley View’s Ever Arredondo (11) slips in front of Kingwood Park’s Cristian Selva (6) in the first half of a Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
©All Images Copyrighted
Valley View’ players celebrate the first score of the game by Diego Ontiveros (7) against Kingwood Park in the Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
©All Images Copyrighted
Valley View’s Diego Ontiveros (7) celebrates a goal against Kingwood Park in the 1st half of a Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
©All Images Copyrighted
Valley View’s Leonardo Gutierrez (18) with header against Kingwood Park’s Walter Rodee (4) in the 1st half on a Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR