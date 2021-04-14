Home Flash Briefing-Sports Photo Gallery: Valley View falls in state semifinals 4-5 Flash Briefing-SportsSportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsMediaPhotoSoccerThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Valley View falls in state semifinals 4-5 By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - April 14, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedValley View’s Pablo Torre (10) is tripped up by Kingwood Park’s Brandon Rogers (5) in the 2nd half of a Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedValley View’s Pablo Torre (10) is over come with emotions as his teammate Felipe Zarate (22) consoles him after the loss to Kingwood Park 4-5 in the Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedValley View’s Christian Gonzalez (23) slouches down on field after the loss to Kingwood Park 4-5 in the Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedValley View’s Leonardo Gutierrez (18) with header against Kingwood Park’s goalie Tore Yeager (1) in the 1st half on a Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) Valley View’s Pablo Torre (10) is over come with emotions after the loss to Kingwood Park 4-5 in the Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedValley View’s goalie Ivan Camacho (32) and Carlos Martinez(13) defend on the play by Kingwood Park’s Jesus Cervantes (7) who scores the winning goal in the Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedValley View’s Eduardo Gonzalez (14) and goalie Ivan Camacho (32) in dejection after Kingwood Park scores the winning goal in the Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedValley View’s Ever Arredondo (11) slips in front of Kingwood Park’s Cristian Selva (6) in the first half of a Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedValley View’ players celebrate the first score of the game by Diego Ontiveros (7) against Kingwood Park in the Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedValley View’s Diego Ontiveros (7) celebrates a goal against Kingwood Park in the 1st half of a Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedValley View’s Leonardo Gutierrez (18) with header against Kingwood Park’s Walter Rodee (4) in the 1st half on a Region IV-5A State semifinals game at Dub Farris Stadium on Tuesday, April,13,2021 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Aguirre leading decorated Mission track team into area meet Judge lowers murder suspect’s bond Valley Baptist abuse response team serves as advocate for Valley’s victims 3 virus deaths reported in Valley Hidalgo County woman who suffered from COVID sues AEP, ERCOT over winter storm outages