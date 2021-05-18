Home Flash Briefing-News Photo Gallery: Erosion seen along the private wall ©All Images Copyrighted The private border wall is seen in the setting dark clouds on Monday, May, 17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con) Flash Briefing-NewsLocal NewsMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Erosion seen along the private wall By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - May 18, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedA golden glow reflects off the galvanized steel bollards private border wall on Monday, May, 17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con) ©All Images CopyrightedDeep chasms are seen along the private border wall on Monday, May, 17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con) ©All Images CopyrightedA gap is seen on the galvanized steel bollards along the private border wall on Monday, May, 17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con) ©All Images CopyrightedErosion damage caused by recent rains near the private border wall on Monday, May, 17,2021. Recent rain fall (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con) ©All Images CopyrightedDeep chasms are seen underneath the landscape gray rocks along the private border wall on Monday, May, 17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con) ©All Images CopyrightedErosion damage caused by recent rains is seen along the private border wall on Monday, May, 17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con) ©All Images CopyrightedUneven galvanized steel bollards along the private border are seen on Monday, May, 17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con) ©All Images CopyrightedThe natural embankment of the Rio Grande is seen on the left and the erosion along the private border wall is seen on the right on Monday, May, 17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con) ©All Images CopyrightedThe private border wall is seen in the setting dark clouds on Monday, May, 17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con) ©All Images CopyrightedA stretch of private border wall constructed along the banks of the Rio Grande continues to show signs of serve erosion on Monday, May, 17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Critical nesting season: Sea turtle struck by vehicle, investigation ongoing Rental relief program created for Hidalgo County residents impacted by virus Rep. Gonzalez meets with VP Harris on asylum seekers Brownsville-SPI Airport gets $1.6M for jet bridges San Benito mulls law after mayor shakes up boards