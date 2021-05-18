©All Images Copyrighted
A golden glow reflects off the galvanized steel bollards private border wall on Monday, May, 17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con)
Deep chasms are seen along the private border wall on Monday, May, 17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con)
A gap is seen on the galvanized steel bollards along the private border wall on Monday, May, 17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con)
Erosion damage caused by recent rains near the private border wall on Monday, May, 17,2021. Recent rain fall (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con)
Deep chasms are seen underneath the landscape gray rocks along the private border wall on Monday, May, 17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con)
Erosion damage caused by recent rains is seen along the private border wall on Monday, May, 17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con)
Uneven galvanized steel bollards along the private border are seen on Monday, May, 17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con)
The natural embankment of the Rio Grande is seen on the left and the erosion along the private border wall is seen on the right on Monday, May, 17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con)
The private border wall is seen in the setting dark clouds on Monday, May, 17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con)
A stretch of private border wall constructed along the banks of the Rio Grande continues to show signs of serve erosion on Monday, May, 17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con)

