Federal agents at Edinburg law firm

EDINBURG — Federal agents descended upon the law firm of Palacios, Garza and Thompson Thursday morning.

The Edinburg law firm was cofounded in 2014 by Ricardo “Rick” Palacios, one-time Edinburg city attorney and former chief felony prosecutor for the 92nd state District Court in Hidalgo County.

Several unmarked vehicles arrived at the law firm at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday escorted by a Texas DPS state trooper. Moments later, agents bearing jackets reading “HSI” entered the firm.

An HSI spokesperson confirmed the presence of law enforcement at the law firm.

“HSI is the lead investigating agency in today’s enforcement action. HSI is being assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), FBI and the IRS. No additional details are being released at this time; the criminal investigation remains ongoing,” HSI said in a statement.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story.