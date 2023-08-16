Harlingen’s Riofest lineup, events announced

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — Would you like to see La Mafia, the Kumbia Kings, Diamond Rio and Los Palominos in one weekend – and in one place?

Then come to Riofest 2023 in November, and you’ll see that and so much more, says Cassandra Consiglio, director of the Harlingen Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“This weekend-long festival hosted by the vibrant city of Harlingen embodies the spirit of unity, fun, and togetherness, reflecting the very essence of our community,” Cassandra said at a press conference Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda, City Manager Gabriel Gonzalez, members of the Harlingen Police Department and Fire Department attended the event.

“Riofest is more than just an event,” Consiglio said. “It’s a celebration that embraces the values of family, inclusivity and community engagement. The array of activities and entertainment planned for the festival are carefully curated to cater to all ages, ensuring that every member of our diverse community can partake in and enjoy the excitement.”

Those activities will include artwork showcasing the talent of students in the Harlingen school district, a carnival, an artisan market, a beer garden and a 5K run.

She gave special mention to the Harlingen Professional Fire Fighters Association’s BBQ Cookoff, then handed the microphone to Eric Ramirez, vice president of the organization.

Ramirez explained that this isn’t just any cookoff; it’s a cookoff with a purpose.

“This is a great cause,” Ramirez said. “Our charity foundation continually gives back to the community by providing financial assistance and support to families devastated by fire or major trauma-related emergencies that the Harlingen fire fighters respond to.”

He invited cooking teams from near and far to sign up for the competition at the Harlingen Riofest website.

Mayor Sepulveda commended the fire department’s fundraising efforts through the cookoff, not only for its benevolence but also for some good food.

“I judged the chicken and the ribs last year and you will find the best food that you can. And you don’t have to sit at a restaurant,” she said. “You have the environment, just having everybody around to barbecue and the smell is in the air. There is so much going on.”

For more information, visit www.harlingenriofest.com