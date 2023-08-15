Demolition done for Harlingen to Edinburg connector; new one under construction

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Harlingen to Edinburg connector in the Pharr Interchange project is officially no more.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Monday that the demolition was completed over the weekend.

This means there will be no more nightly closures tied to the demolition.

With the construction of a new Harlingen to Edinburg connector already in the works, TxDOT is advising drivers of a temporary detour to access the I-69C northbound lanes.

According to the release, motorists can use the westbound I-2 frontage road to Cage, then take the northbound I-69C frontage road in order to access the I-69C northbound travel lanes.

TxDOT said in mid-July that the demolition and reconstruction of the Harlingen to Edinburg connector was expected to take about six months to complete.