San Benito man charged with murder claims self defense

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who is claiming self defense for a Sunday shooting death near San Benito.

According to a news release, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Glenwood Road in response to a man who had been shot.

Deputies made contact with the homeowner, identified as Pedro Rodriguez, who claimed to have shot a man in self defense. He told deputies that he did not know the man, according to the release.

Deputies found the lifeless body of 52-year-old Raul Rodriguez, who had apparent gunshot wounds to his facial area, on the proprety.

“(Sheriff’s) Investigators quickly arrived, processed the scene and started interviewing witnesses,” the news release read. “During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Rodriguez was being deceptive on his ‘self defense’ statement. In addition, Investigators found several inconsistencies in the crime scene and did not match Rodriguez’s statement.”

Following a preliminary investigation, Rodriguez was placed under arrest and transported to Cameron County Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center. He is being charged with murder for the death of Gonzalez.

As of early Monday afternoon, a bond had not yet been set.

The sheriff’s office is seeking additional information as the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers anonymous hotline at (956) 350-5551.