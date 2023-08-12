Rifle, 9mm handgun used in Edinburg nightclub shooting, records show

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The probable cause affidavit for an 18-year-old San Juan man charged in the Aug. 6 shooting at an Edinburg nightclub indicates that investigators believe a rifle and 9mm handgun were used in the shooting.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Angel Favela on Friday after he got an attorney and surrendered, according to a news release.

Favela is charged along with 17-year-old San Juan resident Samuel Lopez and 21-year-old Alamo resident Danny Lee Cazares with the early morning shooting that sent seven people to the hospital. They all survived.

The shooting happened at El Antro Nightclub, which is located at 5120 Raul Longoria Road, at around 4:35 a.m. just before the establishment closed, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“Investigators met with victims and witnesses present during the shooting who stated there was more than one subject that opened fire along with Samuel Lopez,” the affidavit stated. “Multiple witnesses stated that they were with Jose Favela the day of the shooting and he admitted to being involved in the shooting.”

One of those witnesses said Lopez and Favela had dropped him off at the nightclub in a gray Nissan on the night of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

“He was picked up by Samuel Lopez and Jose Favela at another location where he saw them with a rifle and a 9mm handgun in the same vehicle that he was dropped off in,” the affidavit stated. “He saw Jose Favela cleaning up 9mm casings that were left in the vehicle.”

Investigators are still searching for Cazares, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Court records indicate that he is on probation for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The indictment against him said that on July 3, 2020 he robbed a man at gunpoint and shot another man that same day.

The Pharr Police Department was the arresting agency.

He pleaded guilty on March 8 of this year and was sentenced to 10 years of probation, which will likely be revoked if he is arrested and found guilty in the nightclub shooting.

Cazares was last arrested on July 29, 2021 on a count of burglary of a building, four counts of theft of a firearm and a count of engaging in organized criminal activity. A search of court records didn’t reveal an indictment for those allegations.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477), or submit an anonymous tip through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.

Favela is being held in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a $3 million bond while Lopez remains jailed on a $3.5 million bond.

All three suspects are charged with attempted capital murder of multiple persons.