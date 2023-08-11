TEA releases demographic info on La Joya ISD board of managers applicants

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The deadline to apply for a slot on La Joya ISD’s prospective board of managers is Wednesday, according to the Texas Education Agency.

The agency recommended in May the installation of a board of managers for the district — the most severe level of intervention — following an investigation and multiple corruption scandals.

La Joya ISD, however, hopes to resist intervention.

The district has a hearing on Aug. 28, after which TEA Commissioner Mike Morath will decide whether to move ahead with a board of managers.

The agency is preparing for the possibility that intervention will happen, and is continuing to look for board candidates.

The TEA emphasizes that anyone can apply for a position on the board and that eligibility is not restricted to individuals who live in the district.

The agency is searching for servant-minded individuals who understand the community and the region and would approach the task with a student success oriented mentality.

As of Tuesday, the agency had received 51 applicants for the board of managers — 24 of them men and 27 women.

According to information provided to The Monitor by the state, 36 of those applicants reside in the district boundaries and 15 are Rio Grande Valley residents who live outside of the district’s boundaries.

Applicants include one former superintendent and five former board members at La Joya ISD.

Of them, eight are La Joya ISD parents and 23 are former La Joya ISD parents, while 28 attended school at the district and 27 graduated from it.

Information for prospective board of managers applicants is available on the TEA’s website.