Texas Rangers investigating police shooting in Peñitas

The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting involving police on Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, police responded to a domestic disturbance within the Weslaco city limits and a pursuit ensued.

“The suspect evaded in a Chevrolet HHR passenger car at approximately 10:31 a.m. from within the Weslaco city limits traveling westbound on US 83 and stopped on Military Road west of Garza Avenue in Penitas, where a gunshot was fired,” the release read.

DPS did not reveal which agency was involved in the shooting. The male suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The release stated that there will not be any more information released as a result of the ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers.