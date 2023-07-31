Sheriff’s office: Man found shot to death in semi at Progreso port of entry

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 34-year-old man who was found with a gunshot wound Sunday night in the back of a semi-truck at the Progreso port of entry.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the location at about 9:13 p.m.

Investigators spoke with a second party involved with the shooting, which resulted in the discovery of a crime scene in the area of Gonzales Road and Military Highway in Progreso.

The investigation remains ongoing as investigators follow up on leads.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging any witnesses with information on the case to come forward by calling the agency at (956) 383-8114.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or by submitting an anonymous tip through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.