Vegan bakery featured in ‘Shark Tank’ opening in Edinburg with a sweet deal

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday to celebrate the opening of a vegan bakery in Edinburg.

The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce announced Cinnaholic will officially open Friday at 1715 W. Trenton Rd. in Suite 111.

To make the occasion extra sweet, Cinnaholic is offering $2 cinnamon rolls between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those who RSVP at https://fb.me/e/2LgkaGjaL.

In addition to urging those interested to attend early, the RSVP page stated there is a limit of the $2 deal per customer, and those seeking to redeem the deal — ages 3 and up — must be present at the time of purchase.

Additionally, residents can also download the Cinnaholic app, which garners points for every $1 spent regardless if in-store or online. After the first purchase, you’ll receive a free Old Skool — Cinnaholic’s classic cinnamon roll with vanilla frosting.

All of Cinnaholic’s products are 100% vegan.

“All of our products are produced on vegan-friendly equipment in a 100% dedicated vegan facility. Our baking sugars are derived from beets, our marshmallows are gelatin-free and our other ingredients are flavored with fruit, spices, and plant-derived oils,” its website’s FAQ section stated. “Our cinnamon rolls, brownies, cookies, cookie dough, cakes, and beverages are all 100% vegan too!”

In 2010, its first bakery opened in Berkeley, California, which quickly became a local favorite with lines out the door, according to its website.

“And the best part? The cinnamon rolls they created were 100% vegan,” the website stated.

Following its success, Cinnaholic grabbed not only the attention of local media outlets, but also the producers from ABC’s “Shark Tank.” Then, in 2014, Cinnaholic’s founders pitched the company on the show. And yes, you can find their episode on Season 5 in Episode 28.

“Since then, Cinnaholic has opened close to one hundred locations in the U.S. and Canada,” the website stated.