10-year-old girl hurt in deadly Edinburg crash still in critical condition

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The 10-year-old girl and the suspected drunk driver who hit the vehicle she was in on Monday in a crash that killed three members of a local family remain in critical condition, according to the city.

Shen Li Jiang, 46, of Edinburg, is accused of causing that crash that sent Shailey Rachel Martinez to the hospital.

He is also accused of killing 50-year-old Edinburg resident Luz Aurora Casado; 68-year-old Edinburg resident Maria Guadalupe Zavala Casado; and her granddaughter, 2-year-old San Juan resident Ellieana Santoy.

The crash happened at around 9:14 p.m. on Monday in the 2200 block of South Jackson Road.

“Upon arrival, they observed two vehicles that appeared to have been involved in a head-on collision,” a news release issued Tuesday stated. “A gray minivan which contained four occupants had been traveling south, while a black pickup truck appeared to be traveling north.”

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the black pickup truck veered into the minivan’s lane.

Police plan to charge the suspect with three counts of intoxication manslaughter.

However, he is also expected to face an additional charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: