Police launch manhunt for suspect in Edinburg man’s death

Edinburg police are searching for the suspect in the overnight shooting death of a 32-year-old man, whose body was found inside a vehicle on Garfield Avenue early Sunday morning.

Eric Michael Garcia, 32, was found dead inside the vehicle in the 3900 block of Garfield Avenue in Edinburg, where police were responding to a shooting at around 2:11 a.m. Sunday.

The city of Edinburg said in a news release Sunday that Juan Miguel Herrera Gomez, 38, was identified as the suspect in the murder investigation.

Police executing a warrant did not find Herrera Gomez at his McAllen home and he remains at large.