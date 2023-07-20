DHR Health to host athletic management seminar in Edinburg

Only have a minute? Listen instead

DHR Health will be hosting an athletic management seminar next week, a first of its kind for the upper Rio Grande Valley.

The seminar, called Texas Emergency Athletic Management Seminar, or TEAMS, will feature nearly a dozen speakers and a hands-on skills lab, as well as vendors and exhibitions offering the latest ideas for sports medicine care.

DHR Health is teaming up with the Valley Athletic Trainers Association, or VATA, which hosts a similar seminar every year at South Padre Island, to help athletics programs stay up to date and become well versed in the most recent advancements in student-athlete safety.

“We’ve never done one here locally,” DHR Health Continuing Medical Education Committee Chairman Noel E. Oliveira said. “Nobody’s ever put one together where the local trainers here — they were the main stakeholders, so to speak. They were an integral part of the planning committee, which is very important in continuing education.”

Oliveira said that the speakers will be coming from universities and athletics programs from throughout the country, as well as local medical specialists.

The seminar is intended to help individuals who work in sports medicine including athletic trainers, nurses, coaches and anyone who works directly with student athletes. As of Thursday evening, Oliveira said that there were already over 100 people registered for the seminar, including individuals from as far as Dallas.

“The speakers that our trainers chose, they’re nationally known,” Oliveira said. “These are big name guys in their field in the training field. They’re big names.”

He said that in many cases, trainers spend more time preparing athletes for competitions and rarely have an opportunity to practice the emergency management part of their job. With TEAMS, he said that trainers, as well as coaches from smaller school districts that may not have athletic trainers, will be receiving hands-on training to prepare them for the upcoming school year.

“I can’t stress the skills lab enough,” Oliveira said. “Whenever physicians — whenever we go to seminars and symposium trainings, whenever they have like a skills lab or a hands-on chance for us to really work and apply what we just learned, that takes the conference to the next level. So to have a hands-on skills lab set up for the participants is probably going to be the highlight of the conference.”

The conference is scheduled for July 28 at 8 a.m. at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, located at 118 Paseo Del Prado in Edinburg. Registration is free and can be done so by visiting www.dhr-rgv.com.

For more information, call (956) 362-3240 or (956) 362-3241, or send an email to [email protected] or [email protected]